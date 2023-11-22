Home » Colombian murdered in a shooting in the United States: family asks for visa help – Bogotá
The Colombian community is in mourning following the tragic death of 36-year-old Jenny Carolina Martínez Bejarano, who was gunned down in a shooting at a restaurant bar in Watsonville, California. Martínez, who had been living in the United States for two years, was working as a waitress at El Torero Bar when the incident occurred.

According to reports from local authorities, the shooting took place early in the morning on November 22nd, and the gunman has been identified as 47-year-old Sergio Ramos. Martínez suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital, but tragically succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical assistance.

The heart-wrenching news has prompted her family in Colombia to make an urgent plea to the authorities for assistance in repatriating her body. “If there were people who could help us for an emergency visa…not humanitarian, but emergency…, let’s see if we can bury her,” her father appealed.

The official report from the Monterrey County Police Office states that a male subject was found deceased at the scene, and three female victims, including Martínez, were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite being taken to the hospital for treatment, Martínez tragically did not survive.

The man responsible for the shooting surrendered to the authorities last night, bringing some relief to the community. However, the shock and grief caused by this senseless act of violence continue to reverberate, both in the United States and in Colombia.

The Colombian community and those close to Martínez are calling for swift action from the authorities to ensure justice is served and to facilitate the repatriation of her remains. Her untimely and tragic death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence, both in the United States and around the world.

