Incursions by this armed group were noted by Tibú residents at least four times in March. The Guard would be working together with dissidents and guerrilla groups such as the ELN to benefit from drug trafficking.

Initially they were confused with soldiers from Colombia. People who live near the border, where the State Armed Forces frequently transit, are no longer frightened by the quick steps of black boots against the mud or the shouts of soldiers.

But minutes later, terror arrived: shouts, boos and a lot of fire. Those who were there said that agents of the Bolivarian National Guard invaded Colombian territory and destroyed houses and crops of poor peasants to terrorize the population and seize land for the guerrillas that operate there.

Then we realized that it was the Venezuelan guard that was invading our crops, not an armed group from the nation. While doing that is common here, having them spawn with burning objects and threatening people is not. A farmer from La Gabarra, in the northern Santander region of Tibu, which connects to Venezuela, said: “I think we have hit rock bottom.

According to Unodc, there are approximately 22,000 hectares planted with coca leaves in this municipality, where the peasants reside. On the Venezuelan side, the military obeys the directives of Brigadier General Luis Adolfo Rosales Molina, who is in charge of the Bolivarian National Guard in that border region.

This alleged intervention by military forces from the neighboring nation would have occurred in the first week of March, but it was not the only one. The Tibuyanos were able to count at least four incursions into Creole territory by the Venezuelan Guard just last month.

However, the military forces that should be in charge of this situation are not new to denunciations.

It is common for residents of the entire border region to complain about the incursions of the Venezuelan army, but it has been a “mission impossible” to corroborate the situation and initiate the necessary processes because armed men cross the border for short periods of time. according to a colonel with command power in the Second Division of the Army, which controls territories in Santander, Norte de Santander, Arauca, Boyacá, Antioquia, Bolivar and Cesar.

“There is nothing and no one when we finally get to see what happened. So nothing can be done. peasants occasionally give false alarms, according to the colonel.

The National Liberation Army or ELN, the FARC dissident and the drug cartels that use these corridors to send cocaine to other countries on other continents have been operating in similar conditions and have been seen patrolling Colombian territory throughout the entire Colombian-Venezuelan border in the north of the country (See map). This area is quite advantageous for drug trafficking.

The Bolivarian National Guard of the Táchira State in Venezuela is under the command of Brigadier General Luis Rosales Molina. He is accused of ordering his troops to enter Venezuelan territory and of collaborating with armed groups such as the ELN, Farc dissidents and drug cartels. He was chosen by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to succeed Major General Juan Ernesto Sulbarán Quintero in August 2021. In October 2021, Colombian intelligence accused him of allegedly being in charge of sending a series of drones that crossed the border and spied on the country’s president, Iván Duque, while he was there on business.