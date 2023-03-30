The General Director of the National Learning Service (SENA), Jorge Eduardo Londoño, announced on the microphones of Colombia Hoy Radio that April 24 is the deadline to register for the national certification of labor skills for the Colombian peasantry, which will have the Possibility of being part of the bank of instructors of the entity.

“A farmer and a farmer can be SENA trainers and that is what we are promoting and waiting for, because the training of a farmer is not the same as the education of a young man or woman from the urban area, not even from the municipal seat. the official said.

The program applies to sectors such as aquaculture, banana agroindustry, biotechnology, coffee, floriculture, fishing, agricultural production, livestock and forestry, among others.

According to the Director, “We are clear that SENA is the one that should go to the peasant and not the peasant to SENA and we are working so that SENA does not forget, obviously, its business and industrial vocation, but that it also gets involved in economic issues peasant”.

Said economy, he explained, is made up of 1,600,000 families that own small properties, which generate around 3.2 million jobs and which, thanks to their indispensable work, allows 72% of food to reach homes. of the Colombians.

How to sign up?

Those interested must enter sena.edu.co, click on the call banner, fill out the form and send it. They can also apply at the nearest Training Center or peasant associations allied with SENA.

The certification process will be done in person and online, as appropriate. In the latter case, it is essential to have a computer and Internet connection. It must be taken into account that the certification is not a training program and is carried out free of charge.

During 2022, the knowledge of more than 14,000 people in field sectors such as: fique and other natural fibers, harvest and post-harvest of fruits and vegetables, poultry, among others, were evaluated and certified.