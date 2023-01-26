A delegation of the Colombian Police will travel to Panama to bring back to the country the US citizen John Poulos Nelson, sentimental couple and main suspect in the murder of the Colombian DJ Valentina Trespalacios, after his capture in that country.

The Panama Police reported on Tuesday the capture of the suspect at the airport when he intended to leave the country after arriving from Bogotá.

According to the information provided by the public force, Interpol Panama detected Nelson when he was trying to travel to Istanbul and upon receiving an alert from the Colombian Police, the Panamanian immigration authorities prevented him from leaving the country.

The suspect apparently arrived in Panama on Sunday, the same day that the body of the young Trespalacios was found inside a suitcase that a recycler found in a container in the Fontibón neighborhood of the Colombian capital, near the El Dorado international airport. .

Likewise, the telephone number of the murdered young woman was found at the airport in a trash can, according to local media.

The crime of Trespalacios, 23, shocked the country, especially the neighborhood of the capital where the young woman lived, where on Tuesday afternoon a vigil was called in the same park where she was found to demand justice and an investigation to clarify those responsible for the murder.

The cause of the young woman’s death, according to Legal Medicine, was by hanging. Her body had five pressure lines on her chest and multiple bruises.

In emergency situations for victims of sexist violence or to report a case, line 155 is available in Colombia, which works 24 hours a day, under reservation and free of charge, where specialized personnel can provide information on how to act in these cases. and psychosocial and legal guidance.

There is also the Purple Line, authorized by the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, which also has 24-hour service. EFE