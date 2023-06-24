Colombian politicians who are fans of Millonarios
Marta Lucía Ramírez, the former Vice President of Colombia (2018 – 2022) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2021 and 2022) is a fan of blue.
Andrés Pastrana, the former president of the republic, has mentioned his passion for soccer and Millionaires, since his grandfather Misael Pastrana was also from this team.
Noemí Sanín, the Colombian lawyer and politician is also a fan of this club.
Antanas Mockus, the former mayor of Bogotá, is a fan of the ambassador team.
Alán Jara, the former governor of Meta, has also been seen wearing the team’s shirt.
Mafe Carrascal, the politician and political activist, is a lover of soccer and a follower of Millonarios.
Juan Carlos Echeverry, the 60-year-old former Finance Minister, shares a passion for the Colombian team.