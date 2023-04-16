Colombian satellite was launched into space

In California, United States, the Colombian satellite FAC SAT2 ‘Chiribiquete’ took off.

This satellite, whose development took two years, was launched on Friday night from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, United States, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, of the Transporter-7 mission, of the SpaceX company.

The Colombian satellite arrived at the SpaceX facilities in March and was put into orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers. From that height, it will be able to monitor potential environmental risks and threats, detect illegal mining areas, exercise surveillance of the country’s airspace, energy, port and road infrastructure.

FACSAT-2 “Chibiriquete” is twice as large as its predecessor (FACSAT-1) –which has been in orbit for more than 4 years– and has a greater payload capacity; With this, it will carry a spectrometer that will allow the monitoring of greenhouse gases, thanks to a strategic agreement with Ecopetrol.

The spectrometer, an ARGUS 2000 from the Canadian company TOTH, has special software designed by Air Force technicians, with which it will be possible to characterize emission sources and generate strategies to reduce gases that contribute to global warming.

The images emitted by the satellite will be more precise thanks to the resolution of its camera, 5 meters per pixel, which will allow it to be used in cartography, topography and strategic intelligence applications.

Like the FACSAT-1, “Chibiriquete” was developed in association with the Danish company GomSpace A/S and has already passed the phases of assembly, internal integration, software programming, the external integration process, and functional and environmental tests.