Colombian saved 25 dogs from dying in a fire in Peru

A video has captured the attention of social networks by showing the courageous action of Sebastián Arias, a Colombian living in Peru.

This intrepid man risked his own life to rescue 25 dogs that were in serious danger during a fire in a recycling factory in Gamarra.

The fire spread rapidly, reaching the house where the dogs were trapped. It was at that moment that Arias decided to act and climb up the facade of the building to save the defenseless animals.

In an interview with ‘Latina Noticias’, Sebastián Arias shared how he noticed the fire and what his initial reaction was: “I was thinking about my wife and I saw the fire, I saw the dog that was in the corner…”. During the interview, he mentioned his own pet, who was with him at the time, expressing his desire not to want his dog to die such a terrible death.

Adrenaline prompted him to climb up the building’s façade to rescue the dogs in danger. Despite the fear that he experienced when the last dog was on a wall that threatened to collapse, Arias managed to grab it by the neck and throw it towards the safety of the neighbors, who had placed a mattress to cushion the falls.

In addition to his courageous gesture, this event allowed Arias to share his complicated life story in Peru. During the interview, he revealed that he had been looking for his wife for some time, from whom he learned that he had tried to kill himself after learning that she was pregnant.

The courage and determination of Sebastián Arias in saving the dogs and his personal story have moved thousands of people, who have praised his heroic act and expressed their solidarity with his personal situation.