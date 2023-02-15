The Puerto Rican reggaeton player, Anuel AA, faces a new controversy, this time after A Colombian claimed to have had a daughter with the singer.

Anuel AA is one of the most popular reggaeton singers today, likewise, is one of the most controversial for his eccentricities.

Thus, the ex-boyfriend of the Colombian singer Karol G and now the ex-husband of the model Yailin, the most viral, supposedly, he will have to answer for a daughter he would have had with a Colombian model.

The above became known after a young woman identified as Melissa Vallecilla She expressed during an interview on the Telemundo network that she was with the man one night and became pregnant.

So, shortly after having been intimately with the singer, Melissa found out about the pregnancy newsSo he wrote to the artist and he wrote back, but after a while he apparently disappeared.

Therefore, the aforementioned stated that it was constant until it received a response again and Anuel demanded paternity tests from different sites, in Houston, United States, which showed a 99% similarity, according to the document shared by the young woman.

In that sense, Melissa pointed out that Anuel was willing to take care of the minor, for which, he sent him a sum of money, however, he would not plan to start a family.

The Colombian’s announcement became a trend on Twitter and generated all kinds of comments, meanwhile, there is no pronouncement of the singer and neither from his ex-wife, Yailin, who is expecting a daughter from him.

See the interview of the Colombian, mother of Anuel’s daughter

Photo: Instagram @anuel / @meli__valle

