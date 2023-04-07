Home News Colombian Sergio Higuita wins the 5th stage of the Tour of the Basque Country
The Colombian Sergio Higuita won the fifth and penultimate stage of the Cycling Tour of the Basque Country on Friday, beginning and ending in Amorebieta, prevailing in a sprint of a group of twenty riders in which was the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, who continues to lead the the overall ranking.

On the eve of the last stage on Saturday, mountainous in profile and designed to be the judge of the race (six ascents on the program, including three in the first category), Vingegaard’s rivals for the general chose to save their strength.

The Danish rider from Jumbo-Visma thus continues to lead the overall standings ahead of the Spanish Mikel Landa (13 seconds behind) and the Frenchman David Gaudu (31 seconds behind).

Hosting the stage on Friday were French Quick Step rider Rémi Cavagna (the “Clermont-Ferrand TGV (high-speed train)”) and his Italian teammate Mattia Cattaneo.

Both escaped from the pack on the first climb of the day, in the opening kilometres, and covered almost 130 kilometers in the lead, before being caught up with around 25 kilometers from the finish line.

