Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes returns to Paraguay in a single show in November

Within the framework of his Latin American tour, which promotes his latest album “Vida Cotidiana”, the Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes returns to Paraguay after five years, in a single show that will take place on November 2 at Arena SND.

Daily life is the most recent album by Juanes, which was released in May of this year and has already been acclaimed by critics and by Billboard magazine as one of the best albums of 2023 so far, said material will be the preamble to this tour that begins in the second half of this year and reaches several cities in Europe, Mexico, the United States and Latin America, including Paraguay.

“Amores Prohibidos”, “Gris”, “Ojalá” and “Veneno”, are the first singles that the artist has unveiled from this new material, which have already become fan favorites. The video for “Veneno” premiered at the beginning of May, is directed by María Camila Calle and co-stars Dante, the singer’s son in his acting debut.

The Colombian artist, who has won 26 Latin Grammys and sold more than 16 million records worldwide, being one of the greatest singer-songwriters in Colombia, thus returns to our country on November 2 to present his new songs and his endearing classics, at the SND Arena.

tickets on sale

Tickets will be available from Thursday, August 10 at all Ticketea physical points and can also be purchased through the website www.ticketea.com.py with costs from Gs. 224,000.

