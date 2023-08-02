Home » Colombian State, convicted of the femicide of Rosa Elvira Cely
News

Colombian State, convicted of the femicide of Rosa Elvira Cely

by admin
Colombian State, convicted of the femicide of Rosa Elvira Cely

Penalty for the State

With 1,400 million pesos they ask to repair Rosa Elvira’s family: sister, mother and daughter.

The Attorney General’s Office would be the suffering institution of 80% of the compensation. 15% for the Central East Subnetwork. 5% would be in charge of the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the Prosecutor’s Office, the judge said that “The failure committed by the prosecuting entity is of such magnitude, however, despite being aware of the criminal acts of Mr. Velasco Valenzuela, who already had a criminal record and had 2 current complaints for sexual violence against women and minors age, acted negligently in criminal investigations, despite the fact that, with said omissive conduct, put all the women in contact with Velasco Valenzuela at risk.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on August 11, 2022

You may also like

City Grand Prix: On August 15, Marchtrenk will...

Russian weapons kill civilians even in a war...

North Korea Responds to United Nations Command’s Inquiry...

Two captured for the crime of theft in...

Xi Jinping Urges Swift Action and Coordination for...

Real Madrid – Juventus: Last endurance test before...

The US recognizes the “great” work of hundreds...

Illegal picks in the World Cup Tunnel

At the “Brazilian Night” some vice world champions...

“The right to information faces enormous challenges”: Walter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy