Colombian State, convicted of the femicide of Rosa Elvira Cely

Penalty for the State

With 1,400 million pesos they ask to repair Rosa Elvira’s family: sister, mother and daughter.

The Attorney General’s Office would be the suffering institution of 80% of the compensation. 15% for the Central East Subnetwork. 5% would be in charge of the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the Prosecutor’s Office, the judge said that “The failure committed by the prosecuting entity is of such magnitude, however, despite being aware of the criminal acts of Mr. Velasco Valenzuela, who already had a criminal record and had 2 current complaints for sexual violence against women and minors age, acted negligently in criminal investigations, despite the fact that, with said omissive conduct, put all the women in contact with Velasco Valenzuela at risk.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

