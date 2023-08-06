Colombian surgeon was assassinated in Thailand

The news of the tragic murder of the renowned Colombian plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, has caused a shock in Colombia.

The crime occurred on the island of Koh Phangan, Thailand, and according to what is known, the person responsible for the event would be a 29-year-old Spanish citizen, Daniel Sancho, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho.

The doctor Arrieta Arteaga, 44 years old and a member of the Colombian Society of Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery (SCCP), had arrived on the island on July 31 and planned to stay in a hotel until August 3. However, his stay in the tourist paradise turned into a nightmare when a garbage collector found a bag thrown in a landfill, which contained human parts.

The authorities continued their search and discovered more human remains that would reveal details of the cruel murder of the Colombian doctor. After the investigations, Daniel Sancho would have confessed his participation in the crime, which has led the authorities to delve into the causes and circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Lorica is shaken by the painful episode surrounding the death of surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga

The alleged perpetrator, Sancho Bronchalo, worked as a chef, adding an unexpected media twist to the case. Thai authorities continue to investigate the motive and reasons behind the murder.

The death of Dr. Arrieta Arteaga has shocked his hometown, Santa Cruz de Lorica, in Córdoba, and the mayor, Jorge Negrete, expressed his condolences to the surgeon’s family through social networks.

While the investigations continue, family, friends and colleagues of plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga deeply regret his departure and hope that justice will be done for his tragic death.

