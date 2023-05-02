Colombian textile company challenges with new business model

The rules of the game this 2023 for the textile industry and the fashion system in Colombia came with new challenges, since the sector is in constant movement. Added to the volatility of the peso and inflation are the increase in the minimum wage, the adjustment in the prices of services and the change in freight rates, as well as the entry into force of the textile tariff.

However, the end of 2022 had growth for some companies that are part of the sector, such as Quest, the 100% Colombian fashion brand that closed with an overall sales growth of 25% compared to the previous year and reported higher revenues. to 200 billion pesos, highlighting the expansion in its physical stores and its e-commerce channel.

“We have had a successful year in terms of sales and expansion of our brand, we have strengthened our supply chain with technology, sales, and logistics,” he comments. Nancy Valero, Expansion Manager and adds: “Our strategy of no promotion and focus on sales combined with souvenirsas well as the implementation of a commercial measurement for quick decision making, has been key”.

The sales channel that experienced the greatest growth in 2022 for Quest was physical stores, both in the retail segment and in franchises, with an increase of more than 105% that translated into sales of more than 136 billion pesos. For its part, the online sales channel, through its e-commerce platform www.quest.com.co, also showed an increase in sales, with an increase of 10%, compared to the previous year.

During the first quarter of 2023, the company has faced great challenges. One of them is the decrease in sales due to reforms and current inflation.which has led consumers to reduce their purchases to what is strictly necessary.

Quest has not backed down, on the contrary, it has sought opportunities to adapt to market conditions and maintain its leadership in the industry with a large bet on the local workforce. Proof of this is demonstrated by the figures of its current workforce: 680 direct and temporary employees in the commercial area, and around 3,000 indirect jobs.

“We have faced significant challenges in the last year due to changes in the region and economic conditions in the country. However, we remain committed to offering high-quality Colombian fashion products and providing an exceptional shopping experience for our customers. Valera adds.

Diversify the market, online sales and sustainability, spearhead

To face the current challenges, Quest has implemented strategies such as the diversification of its product offering, the optimization of costs and the search for efficiencies in its operation. In addition, the Colombian company has strengthened its presence in the online channel, improving its e-commerce platform and seeking strategies to attract more customers online. It has also maintained a focus on sustainability, seeking concrete actions to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to caring for the environment.

Quest, through projects to support education, sports and culture, as well as the promotion of decent work and equal opportunities in its supply chain, has continued its commitment to the community. The social objective has always been to strengthen dialogue and collaboration with government authorities and other players in the sector to address market challenges and opportunities.

Its range of products includes clothing, footwear and accessories for men, women and children, which stand out for their contemporary design, quality and commitment to the environment by avoiding greenwashing. For this 2023, the company hopes to expand its presence throughout the Colombian territory, reach the international market and even the possibility of opening doors with investors.