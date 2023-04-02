On June 17 and 18, the Colombian Triathlon Cup “Reto Opita” will take place in the El Juncal lagoon. Athletes just starting out in triathlon are just as welcome to compete as those who have been doing it for years.

The organizer of the event, Adriana Vargas, has announced that this competition will be divided into two parts. There will be room for the youngest on the first day, and the most difficult competitions will take place on June 18.

The Colombian Triathlon Cup “Reto Opita” will take place on June 17 and 18. On Saturday, September 17, we will carry out a 10-kilometer athletic test and a children’s aquathlon. The sprint distance triathlon will take place on June 18 and will consist of a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run, according to the event coordinator.

After the aforementioned events, Vargas continued, “we will have the standard plus distance, which is 1,600 meters of swimming, 60 kilometers of cycling and 16 kilometers of running.”

Adriana Vargas, for her part, stressed that 800 athletes are expected to attend and participate, including those from the department of Huila, this weekend.

Many people will stay in the city of Neiva that weekend. Approximately 800 running friends, along with their respective families and companions, is what I anticipate, assuming my counts are accurate. The start of the San Pedro festivities is the perfect time for people to fall in love with our city and its surroundings, said Vargas. “We hope that people fall in love with our city and our landscapes.

Last but not least, the event coordinator invited all triathlon lovers to participate in this competition, where there will be events for competitors of all sizes.

“I invite all triathlon lovers to participate with us in this wonderful event. It is a Colombia Cup supported by the Colombian Triathlon Federation in alliance with the Huila Triathlon League. Adriana Vargas exclaimed: “This competition is for everyone, whether you are just starting out, want to venture into it, or have practiced this sport for years.

As in the case of Ricardo Mosquera, who continues with his preparation for his participation in the National Games, in this Colombian Triathlon Cup “Reto Opita” athletes from Huila are expected to compete.