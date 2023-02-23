Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio celebrated his 25th birthday in the dreamiest way possible, being the winner of the third fraction of the UAE Tour, known as the queen stage after a 185-kilometre journey between Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah and Jebel Jais.

Rubio recorded a time of 4:51:24, thus reaching the finish line alone and achieving victory for his Movistar team. “What an unforgettable day,” wrote the Colombian on his social networks.

Today sand will play the fourth stage con a distance of 174 kilometers between Al Shindagha and Dubai Harbour, a day designed for sprinters so that Fernando Gaviria may have an opportunity to seek victory.