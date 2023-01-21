Germán Tovar Celeíta, who passed away this morning at 72 years of age, is remembered by his setmates, friends and relatives as a great actor, companion and promoter of the new acting figures.

A member of the Colombian Association of Actors (ACA) since its foundation, Tovar played a key role in this institution and several of the roles he played on Colombian television remained in the retina of Colombians.

Although the most remembered of them was that of “José Ambrosio Rosales”, one of the lawyers of “Ugly Betty”, he also played several characters in successful series such as “Married with children”, “Emergency room” and “Oki Doki”.

The ACA reported the death of the actor with this trill: “Today our dear colleague and friend Germán Tobar Celeíta left, a great colleague, member of ACA since its foundation, who gave us his support in the communications secretariat with commitment and dedication. Solidarity hug to his wife Lucía and his daughters Camila and Juanita with our deepest regret ”.