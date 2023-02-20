Julian Andres Santa

In León, Mexico, the W Revelations Cup is being held, a women’s soccer competition where the older Colombian National Team achieved its first victory by defeating Nigeria 1-0, thus reaching four points after their draw on the first day against Costa Rica. The only goal of the commitment was scored by Linda Caicedo for the Tricolor to be the leader of their group, followed by Mexico also with four units.

Risaraldians present

Two soccer players from Risaralda make up the Colombian National Team: defender Ana María Guzmán, who did not add minutes on the first date and on this occasion entered the field in replacement time. In addition, the forward Marcela Restrepo, starter against Costa Rica and substitute without minutes in the victory against Nigeria.

This is how Colombia was formed

Katherine Tapia; Daniela Caracas, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí, Manuela Vanegas; Linda Caicedo (Diana Ospina m.90+3), Mónica Ramos, Daniela Montoya (Ana María Guzmán m.90+3), Ingrid Guerra (Lorena Bedoya m.86); Mayra Ramírez (Ivonne Chacón m.67) and Catalina Usme.

Tomorrow, third day

The last day of this friendly contest will be tomorrow where Colombia will face Mexico and if they win they will be crowned champion by the hand of their coach Nelson Abadía.