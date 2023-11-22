Colombian waitress was murdered in the middle of a shooting in the US.

Colombian Woman Murdered in US Shooting Incident

City TV has revealed the tragic case of a Colombian woman who was murdered in the United States. The incident took place at an establishment where 26-year-old Jenny Carolina Martínez Bejarano worked as a waitress. Two men opened fire, claiming her life.

Jenny had emigrated to the United States two years ago in search of new opportunities. Her untimely death has left behind two daughters who now face the harsh reality of losing their mother.

The shooting is believed to have started due to the intolerance of two individuals who began shooting in the premises, with one of the bullets hitting Jenny. Despite the intervention of an ambulance that transported her from the El Torero Bar, where the attack occurred, to the hospital, Jenny unfortunately succumbed to her gunshot wounds.

The shooting, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 21, in the city of Watsonville, California, also left two other women injured. Police confirmed that three female victims with gunshot wounds were located at the scene, with one victim succumbing to her injuries and being pronounced deceased.

Jenny’s family has requested the help of Colombian authorities to obtain an Emergency Visa that will allow them to travel to the US and say goodbye to their daughter. According to City TV, the family’s financial situation complicates the repatriation of the body to Colombia, and they are seeking assistance.

A 47-year-old man is currently named as a suspect in the shooting incident. The community is left in shock and mourning following this senseless act of violence.