Colombian woman left in a coma after migrating to the US

For Berta Juliana Gómez Valenzuela, a 37-year-old woman from Bumanguesa, her life changed in minutes. Like many citizens of the world, the Colombian migrated illegally to the United States seeking better opportunities for herself, her husband, and her two children. Although she managed to cross into US territory successfully, almost a month after her arrival her health condition became complicated to the point that she ended up in an induced coma.

Her husband, Bolmar José Toro, told Caracol Radio that the plan was for her to settle in the state of Idaho, start working and earn in dollars, and then be able to take the rest of her family with her.

“She left with the hope of applying for a job like many people, we talked about it and we agreed that she should go first, she bought a tour of Juárez, she went there and it went well because two days later she was already in the United States. , he gave himself up and that’s when he started looking for work,” the man told the Bogotá radio station.

However, 22 days after arriving in Idaho, life changed for Berta and her family. A tingling sensation in her hand led her to seek emergency medical attention, where her condition was complicated by a stroke.

“A cousin takes her to the hospital and while there she suffers a stroke, she undergoes surgery and suffers complications that put her in a coma. She is practically alone, she is her cousin, but she works and is divided into working and going. That is why they have asked us to go so that a recovery process can begin,” the Bumanguesa’s husband explained to the Bogota station.

In dialogue with RCN Radio, Toro added that for now the doctors are doing everything possible to keep his wife alive, meanwhile, he and his family make an urgent call to the Foreign Ministry to provide him and his family with a humanitarian visa. children so that they can go and care for and accompany Berta during this difficult process.

“She is in a delicate state of health, but the doctors are doing everything humanly possible to keep her alive. “It’s all about her brain deflating because the heart and other organs are working well,” the Colombian told the aforementioned media.

“We do not have a contact in the Foreign Ministry”

Toro assured Caracol Radio that in total his wife has already been in a coma for seven days, so from the San Lucas Hospital in Idaho they asked the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to initiate a procedure for him and his children, ages 12 and 19. years can travel to the United States to accompany Berta. However, according to the Colombian, so far they have not been able to obtain a humanitarian visa.

“We don’t have a contact at the Foreign Ministry, we need an appointment, they already helped us with the passports, but we don’t have the visa. There we have the letter with a copy that they sent us,” Berta’s husband told the Bogotá radio station.

According to what the Colombian man told the station, doctors say that it is essential for the woman to have the company of a family member to begin a recovery process. Hence the importance of being able to obtain a humanitarian visa.

“The call to the Foreign Ministry is to give me the opportunity to travel as soon as possible, for this humanitarian visa to be issued quickly because my children and I want to be there with her. Just as the doctor said in the letter, we are going to be an important part of her recovery,” he stressed in an interview with Canal TRO. With Infobae

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

