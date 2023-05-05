Home » Colombian woman sold child pornography of her daughters to a Mexican lawyer
News

by admin
Network dedicated to creating child pornography falls in Colombia, Brazil and Spain

An operation coordinated by Interpol allowed the arrest of ten people in Brazil, Colombia and Spain accused of spreading child pornography through instant messaging applications and cloud storageThe Spanish Police reported this Monday.

According to a police statement, five of the arrests occurred in Colombiathree in Spain, including two minors, and two in Brazil.

Keep reading: Renowned journalist from Medellín is sentenced for sharing sexual images of minors

In addition, two other people are being investigated in Spain for the dissemination of child pornography through direct sending of images to messaging groups and, to further protect privacy, from links to cloud storage sites, according to the statement.

Citizen collaboration marked the beginning of the investigation, thanks to the fact that several people alerted groups from where this material was distributed and agents to fight cybercrime They located five suspects in Colombia, another five in Spain and two in Brazil.

The investigation focused on those who distributed the images and users were detected in different countries.

One of the minors detained in Spain used ephemeral emails, which disappeared after a period of time predetermined to avoid leaving a trace, and although he deleted the material from his computer, during a search it was possible to recover a video and external memories that he had hidden, according to the Police.

The case of the other minor, The agents found abundant child pornography material in a search at his home.which saturated his mobile phone, and they verified that he used different instant messaging programs to spread it, the statement details.

