Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Juan David Robayo and María Paula Vargas were the stars of Colombian tennis this weekend, as they won the title of the singles of the J60 Llanos de Curundú, in Panama, and the J60 Lima, in Peru, respectively, events that also they are part of the international calendar of the ITF. Miguel Tobón, Alejandro Arcila and Sara Ardila did the same and, in the doubles modality, they were crowned champions in the United States, Morocco and Peru.

On the one hand, Maria Paula He once demonstrated how good it feels to play on Peruvian soil, since four of his five singles titles in the category were won in this country. The most recent came after winning, in the final of the J60 from Lima, to the canadian Sophie Stanton, by 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4.

During the week, the tennis player from Valle del Cauca, who also acted as the main seed, prevailed against the Peruvians Micaela Eyelash, by 6-1 and 6-4; Andrea Vargas, by 6-2 and 6-0, and Michelle Castro, by 6-3 and 7-6 (4). While she in the semifinals she beat the American Vessa Turley, by 7-6(3) and 6-3.

The other title for the country came in Panama City, after Robayo’s success against the American Holland Snell, by 4-6, 7-5 and 7-6(5), this being the second trophy of his career in equal numbers. of finals played. In 2022 he had won the J30 Kingston, in Jamaica, so this becomes the most important of his youth career.

The Bogotá tennis player beat the Brazilian in the first round Enzo Crevelaro, with partials of 7-5 and 6-3; in the round of 16 against the North American William Dean, by 2-6, 7-6(3) and 6-1; in the quarterfinals to the also American Bardo Bucknellfinishing 6-4 and 6-3, and in the semifinals against the Brazilian Joao Pedro Didoni by 7-5 and 6-3.

Additionally, in the doubles there were also other outstanding results, since Miguel Tobón was champion in the J100 Coral Gables, in the United States, with the Salvadoran César Cruz; Alejandro Arcila was also in the J100 Mohammedia from Morocco, with the Japanese Naoya Honda, and Sara Alba in the J60 Lima, Peru, with the American Vessa Turley.

