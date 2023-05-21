Colombianadas in Transmilenio
Moto
A user of public transport tried to take a motorcycle inside the bus, but it was quickly stopped by the police who issued a subpoena to him.
Woman dyes her hair
It is normal for users of public transport, especially women, to carry out their make-up session in the joint, but what is unusual is seeing someone dye their hair, turning the joint into a beauty salon.
Transmitrasteo
One of the most common situations is to see that the inhabitants of the capital live are the mess, in the public service we have witnessed how families mess with refrigerators, washing machines, mattresses and other things for the home.
pet rat woman
Although users can take their pets inside the buses respecting certain regulations, there is no shortage of unusual pets, as if it were a dog, the small rodent was on a leash accompanying its owner.
Food preparation
Inside the transmilenio on one of its buses a woman was seen who was apparently preparing some parrot eggs.
The Last Supper
“They are clowns, without education, just so they can see them on the networks”, with these comments some of the users were annoyed with a group of young people who decided to bring a pot of pasta and set up a table and then have dinner inside of the articulated
To be transmitted
A street vendor surprised public transport users by how stocked his store was, with two shelves, baskets full of packages and sweets.