News

Colombianadas in Transmilenio

by admin
Credits:
social networks

Transmilenio motorcycle
Credits:
transmilenio

Moto

A user of public transport tried to take a motorcycle inside the bus, but it was quickly stopped by the police who issued a subpoena to him.

dyeing
Credits:
Twitter

Woman dyes her hair

It is normal for users of public transport, especially women, to carry out their make-up session in the joint, but what is unusual is seeing someone dye their hair, turning the joint into a beauty salon.

fretting
Credits:
twitter

Transmitrasteo

One of the most common situations is to see that the inhabitants of the capital live are the mess, in the public service we have witnessed how families mess with refrigerators, washing machines, mattresses and other things for the home.

pet
Credits:
twitter

pet rat woman

Although users can take their pets inside the buses respecting certain regulations, there is no shortage of unusual pets, as if it were a dog, the small rodent was on a leash accompanying its owner.

food
Credits:
twitter

Food preparation

Inside the transmilenio on one of its buses a woman was seen who was apparently preparing some parrot eggs.

cena
Credits:
Twitter

The Last Supper

“They are clowns, without education, just so they can see them on the networks”, with these comments some of the users were annoyed with a group of young people who decided to bring a pot of pasta and set up a table and then have dinner inside of the articulated

See also  Wolf predations in Sois and Misurina, anxious breeders

store
Credits:
twitter

To be transmitted

A street vendor surprised public transport users by how stocked his store was, with two shelves, baskets full of packages and sweets.

Colombianadas
transmilenio

