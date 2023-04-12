Today, the three Colombians who were captured on the Salvadoran coast on March 27 for illicit drug trafficking for transporting 1,280 kilos of cocaine are facing the initial hearing.

The hearing takes place in the Justice of the Peace of San Luis La Herradura. The defendants are: Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, Yerlin Cáceres Palacios and Segundo Silvio Grueso Aragón.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador, the defendants were transported in a PVL boat 520 nautical miles south of Bocana El Cordoncillo, La Paz, and were intercepted by the Tridente Naval Force.

The FGR has requested that these subjects remain in prison while the investigations against them continue, so that they pay for the crime committed.