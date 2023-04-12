Home News Colombians accused of drug trafficking face hearing – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Colombians accused of drug trafficking face hearing – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Colombians accused of drug trafficking face hearing – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Today, the three Colombians who were captured on the Salvadoran coast on March 27 for illicit drug trafficking for transporting 1,280 kilos of cocaine are facing the initial hearing.

The hearing takes place in the Justice of the Peace of San Luis La Herradura. The defendants are: Pedro Javier Rodas Bueno, Yerlin Cáceres Palacios and Segundo Silvio Grueso Aragón.

According to the Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador, the defendants were transported in a PVL boat 520 nautical miles south of Bocana El Cordoncillo, La Paz, and were intercepted by the Tridente Naval Force.

The FGR has requested that these subjects remain in prison while the investigations against them continue, so that they pay for the crime committed.

See also  The coldness of Netflix and excellent introspective films in the finale of Venice - Francesco Boille

You may also like

Edict 2nd. notice Andrés Aristarco Moreno Lemos

Gang crime – UN expert to monitor human...

They request a new extension of the exception...

Tibisay Lucena, Minister of University Education of Venezuela,...

On the eve of the German Foreign Minister’s...

Markwort is the first broadcasting councilor to demand...

Alexia Rivas highlights results of the Exception Regime

While he was sleeping, he was shot in...

A natural jewel in need – the lake...

Actress Amanda Bynes released after weeks in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy