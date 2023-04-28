Colombians are borrowing more

Gloria Camargo

The high cost of living and unemployment in Colombia are forcing many people to borrow more and more from the country’s banks. According to the latest figures from the Financial Superintendence, as of February 2023, debts with banks closed at 27.5 trillion pesos, which represents a growth of 3.18% compared to the same month of the previous year, when they were registered. 23.6 trillion pesos in debt.

One of the sectors that has contributed the most to the increase in nonperforming loans is consumption, which registered a figure of 13.5 trillion pesos and an increase of 41.81%. It is important to note that the credits acquired in this sector are aimed at own or family expenses, such as the purchase of vehicles or household goods.

The impact of this situation on the pockets of debtors is increasingly evident. “This has a domino effect, transportation goes up, food, services, the cost of medicine, school fees go up. These are events that have an impact on the pocket of debtors,” explained Wilson Triana, an expert and consultant in banking and insurance, in an interview with La República.

Read more: Cost of electricity, on the rise

Despite the growth in the non-performing portfolio, there were some sectors that presented a decrease in terms of debts with financial entities. The housing sector, for example, registered a decrease of 14%, since in February 2022 it reached 2.9 trillion pesos, while this year it closed at 2.8 trillion.

“The sharp slowdown in economic activity and high prices make it difficult for people to buy the same things with current salaries,” Ana Vera, chief economist at In On Capital, explained to the portal.

In short, the high cost of living and unemployment in Colombia are leading many people to borrow from banks, especially in the consumer sector. Despite the fact that some sectors, such as housing, have registered a decrease in debt with financial institutions, the impact on the pockets of debtors is increasing.