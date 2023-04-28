Home » Colombians are borrowing more
News

Colombians are borrowing more

by admin
Colombians are borrowing more

Gloria Camargo

The high cost of living and unemployment in Colombia are forcing many people to borrow more and more from the country’s banks. According to the latest figures from the Financial Superintendence, as of February 2023, debts with banks closed at 27.5 trillion pesos, which represents a growth of 3.18% compared to the same month of the previous year, when they were registered. 23.6 trillion pesos in debt.

One of the sectors that has contributed the most to the increase in nonperforming loans is consumption, which registered a figure of 13.5 trillion pesos and an increase of 41.81%. It is important to note that the credits acquired in this sector are aimed at own or family expenses, such as the purchase of vehicles or household goods.

The impact of this situation on the pockets of debtors is increasingly evident. “This has a domino effect, transportation goes up, food, services, the cost of medicine, school fees go up. These are events that have an impact on the pocket of debtors,” explained Wilson Triana, an expert and consultant in banking and insurance, in an interview with La República.

Read more: Cost of electricity, on the rise

Despite the growth in the non-performing portfolio, there were some sectors that presented a decrease in terms of debts with financial entities. The housing sector, for example, registered a decrease of 14%, since in February 2022 it reached 2.9 trillion pesos, while this year it closed at 2.8 trillion.

“The sharp slowdown in economic activity and high prices make it difficult for people to buy the same things with current salaries,” Ana Vera, chief economist at In On Capital, explained to the portal.

See also  Taihu World Cultural Forum focuses on the new crown pneumonia epidemic and discusses the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine

In short, the high cost of living and unemployment in Colombia are leading many people to borrow from banks, especially in the consumer sector. Despite the fact that some sectors, such as housing, have registered a decrease in debt with financial institutions, the impact on the pockets of debtors is increasing.

You may also like

The secret illegitimate daughter of the rogue king...

The new ministers appointed by Petro begin to...

Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank: The course towards...

Betking League / J21: the irresistible Ouro Agoro...

“I come from the plains and with my...

317 employees were awarded the May 1st Labor...

No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud –...

Shuanghu Bingmao, this panel stock has bright spots,...

Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of...

Grain prices plummet – crop forecasts and high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy