76% of households are reducing or planning to reduce their expenses. The high prices to consumer, can trigger an economic recession.

2023 will be a year framed by the economic situation; According to DANE, 2022 closed with inflation of 13.12%, the highest in the last two decades. This has generated that, according to the “Latam Consumer and Shopper Update” carried out by Bain & Company, 75% of Colombian consumers are extremely concerned about the increase in the cost of living that has affected their purchasing power.

This is reflected in the fact that 97% of those surveyed stated that they have felt that the products they regularly purchase have become more expensive, a perception that exceeds that of other Latin American countries such as Mexico (94%), Argentina (96% ), Brazil (93%), Chile (95%) and Peru (95%). On the other hand, the sectors that reported the most sensation of rising prices were food (74%), domestic energy (47%), personal care products (45%), restaurants (43%) and transportation (43%).

For Catalina Fajardo, partner at Bain & Company, “today the local market is facing the reconfiguration of the behavior of individuals caused by an environment of uncertainty. In this sense, there is a significant challenge, both for companies and for the public sector, since the increase in consumer prices can trigger an economic recession that would end up affecting the economic growth of the country”.

Faced with this panorama, the economic stability of the pocket has become a priority for Colombians, since according to the report, 76% of them are reducing or planning to reduce their expenses, driven mainly by the cost of living, the desire to be more sustainable by investing less, paying debts, saving and cutting expenses. Likewise, consumers have a greater concern for the financial well-being of themselves, their loved ones and compatriots by 74%, 74% and 68%, respectively.

For this reason, experts point out that practices such as completely eliminating certain purchases, reducing expenses, carrying out tasks independently, activities within the home and lower consumption of electricity, are the strategies that people are implementing to preserve greater financial stability within the framework of the economic situation.

For businesses, meanwhile, Bain experts say a successful strategy for companies could be to streamline and optimize product sales to mitigate supply shocks and fuel growth.

“In that order of ideas, business leaders must proactively balance investments in the productive chain in a low-growth and high-cost environment, through the development of mitigation actions that simultaneously address current needs and develop flexibility and agility for the future”, concluded Fajardo.