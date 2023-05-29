Colombians at Roland Garros

This Sunday began the prestigious Roland Garros tennis tournament, the second Grand Slam of the year, and the Colombian representatives are already leaving their mark on the courts of Paris.

On this first day, Daniel Galán, the talented tennis player from Bumangués, unfortunately said goodbye to the tournament in the first round. Galán, who is ranked 80th in the ATP rankings and was one of the seeded teams, fell to Italian Matteo Amaldi in a thrilling matchup.

Although Galán’s participation came to an end, there is good news in the women’s branch. Despite the fact that María Camila Osorio did not manage to overcome the qualifying phase last week, she received news today that fills her with joy: she is one of the “lucky losers” (lucky losers) this year. The young woman from Cucuta was on the waiting list to enter the main draw and she only needed a loss in the tournament to get her chance.

The retirement of the American tennis player Caty McNally was the key factor for Osorio to enter the main draw at Roland Garros. The Colombian will have her debut in the tournament this Monday, facing the Romanian Ana Bogdan in the first round of court four. Osorio will seek to improve her outstanding performance in the Masters 1000 in Rome, a tournament prior to the Grand Slam, where she managed to reach the round of 16.

On the other hand, the renowned Colombian doubles players Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah will make their debut at Roland Garros next Tuesday, facing the Argentines Tomás Martín Etcheverry and Guido Andreozzi.