The Colombian government has presented a draft pension reform that includes various provisions related to benefits and policies so that workers can retire early for old age in the country. The document has 50 pages and, once approved, is expected to have a great impact on the Colombian population.

Despite numerous criticisms, the draft maintains the minimum pension requirements at 62 years for men and 57 years for women, with a minimum of 1,300 weeks of contributions. However, for affiliates who are not in the transition regime and who reach 65 years of age, the early old-age pension will be allowed.

The provision establishes that contributors who do not meet the minimum weeks required to access the pension in the contributory pillar, but who have more than 1,000 weeks of contributions, may opt for the early pension. The early pension will be settled with the same formula as the old-age pension, but proportional to the weeks contributed.

However, those seeking an early old-age pension will see a discount from the allowance corresponding to the value of the missing contributions until they reach 1,300 weeks. This discount will be made through a financing mechanism regulated by the Government. It should be noted that those who are beneficiaries of the transition regime established in the pension reform law in Colombia are excepted, should it be approved.

Women with reduced weeks for children and working mothers or fathers whose child suffers from duly qualified physical or mental disability are also exempt. The initiative establishes that, in case of substitution of this pension, the beneficiaries must continue contributing until completing the weeks that were anticipated in order to be entitled to and enjoy the old-age pension.