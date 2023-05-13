Colombians expelled from the US continue to denounce cruel and degrading treatment

After the landing in Bogotá of the second flight with 137 Colombians deported from the United States on the morning of Thursday, May 11, several of the returned compatriots continued to denounce mistreatment and violations of their human rights by the US authorities.

One of the Colombian migrants who was deported on the first flight that arrived in Bogotá on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, denounced before the cameras of Noticias Caracol that he spent more than 10 days without being allowed to bathe.

“The first day we arrived they bathed us, after that day they didn’t let us bathe again, we lasted 11 days without bathing, with nothing, they didn’t give us underpants, the men’s underpants were like women’s thongs, that was what they gave him, where they put us, they watched us 24 hours a day,” the Colombian migrant, who preferred to protect his identity, told the Bogota news program.

Immediately afterwards, the compatriot told the aforementioned outlet that the US authorities even handcuffed them by hand and foot.

“They were waiting for us with chains and handcuffs, and they tied us up like dogs and put us all in chains on a bus in front of our children and they put us on the plane and they brought us to Bogotá, tied from the waist to the feet. and from the waist to the hands, that we couldn’t do anything,” the Colombian recalled to Noticias Caracol.

Manuel Garzón, another of the Colombians expelled from the United States, confirmed the situation. In an interview with Diario Las Américas, the compatriot assured that on the flight in which he was sent to Colombia “he was handcuffed hand and foot.”

“The truth is that by trying to find help, I did not believe that they could treat a human being in that way, take it to such a low level,” Garzón told the American media.

The Bogotá news program, Citytv, also compiled the testimony of another woman who denounced having received “humiliating” treatment by the US authorities while waiting to be deported along with her minor children.

According to their testimony, once they were detained by US officials, they remained locked up in cells for about 10 days, during which they were fed water, potatoes, apples, and even “black bread” that caused them stomach problems.

In addition, he told the aforementioned news program that they were handcuffed by the neck, hands and feet, and tied up from their bellies before boarding the plane to Colombia without even having previously informed them that they would be deported to their country of origin.

The woman, seeing that she and her family were being treated as “criminals”, objected to the officers handcuffing her minor children, a situation that led to the US authorities using force against her and her husband. . “They laughed at us,” said the compatriot in dialogue with the Bogotá newscast.

“The treatment of women was horrible, they humiliated us,” the woman added to Citytv.

The poor conditions to which the Colombians deported from the United States were exposed were even denounced by the general director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, who in dialogue with the same newscast reported that several minors who came on the flights arrived in ” very bad conditions.”

“There were children who arrived in very poor condition, they arrived vomiting and with a strong cough, these minors are being cared for,” García told the media.

After the arrival of the second flight of deported compatriots to Bogotá, the general director of Colombian Migration assured that talks with the United States will continue “until the integrity of the returned Colombians can be guaranteed by the US authorities.” with Infobae

