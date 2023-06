Gloria Camargo As the semester progresses, the deadlines for the management of vital procedures, such as the renewal of the driver’s license, are reaching their limit. This coming June 20, more than four million people in Colombia must renew their licenses to avoid a $309,336 fine. Before 2012, […]

The entry Colombians have not put their batteries with ‘the pass’ was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook