Ten Colombians residing in Spain received recognition this Tuesday at the Colombian Embassy in Madrid for their contribution to Colombia and the construction of peace in the South American country.

The “Ten Outstanding Colombians in Spain” awards recognized the work of businessmen, artists, activists or athletes who have lived in Spain for years and through their activity have contributed to generating ties between the two countries.

The Colombian ambassador in Spain, Eduardo Ávila, dedicated a few words to the winners, whom he defined as “an example to follow for all Colombians who have decided to settle in this beautiful country.”

“His hard work, dedication and passion have been recognized and rewarded in a nation that values ​​diversity and talent, his presence here today is a sign of his impact and his ability to excel,” he declared.

Ávila recognized the economic, social and cultural contribution of these citizens in the host country and in the peace process that the South American country is still facing after several decades of conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

“For the Government of change, their experiences are valuable as an example for total peace, which is something more than the absence of conflict and violence, achieving peace is not an easy task, it requires collective efforts and international cooperation,” he said.

John Jairo Romero, representative of victims abroad, Colombians who emigrated after suffering human rights violations, shared the award with “all the associative fabric” that accompanies him on a day-to-day basis.

Romero acknowledged that he came to Spain “to safeguard life”, for which he asked to have “in the future, a dignified and safe return”, since his wish “is to die in Colombia.”

The Colombian businessman based in the Spanish Canary Islands Mario Gil also received one of the awards for “his more than twenty years of service” at the head of several hospitality businesses where Colombian coffee is the protagonist.

“It is a source of pride for me to be able to share a project with the primary sector of Colombia, with our coffee that is our flagship and our insignia of coffee growers, who are struggling every day with sun and rain and every day with the joy that characterizes us. Colombians,” he celebrated.

The acrobatic salsa dancer and Latin rhythms Stefany Moreno starred in one of the most emotional moments when she recalled her arrival in Spain and the years of effort and work she dedicated to getting ahead in a country that was not hers.

“We all arrived wanting to fulfill a dream, without having the door opened for us for years,” he recalled before thanking him for this award that “inspires” his students who want to be artists but “still do not know that it is not just fighting for the sleep, but not faint.”

The director of Conciencia Afro, Yeison García, who arrived in Spain at just 9 years old, was also awarded, a circumstance that led to “a struggle for identity” as he felt “not belonging at all” to the place where he was born and neither to the country in which you grew up. EFE