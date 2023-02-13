Julian Andres Santa

Last Saturday the Tour of Oman 2023, an international event in which two Colombian cyclists compete: Iván Ramiro Sosa representing the Movistar Team and Harold Tejada from Astana. This race, held in Asian territory, consists of five stages, two of which have already been completed and which for the moment leave Jesús Herrada in the lead, winner of the second fraction with a time of 04:21:07.

That Spanish cyclist from Cofidis adds a time of 7:51:57 overall and is escorted by the Belgian Maxim Van Gils (+04s) and the Italian Diego Ulissi (+06s).

so are ours

As for the two Colombians mentioned, the one with the best performance is Harold Tejada, who arrived in yesterday’s stage in position 25 and due to the low numbers by some of his rivals, managed to climb up to square ten, 15 seconds behind. leader. For his part, Iván Sosa, after arriving in the second stage in box 71, is now in 69th place; with two minutes and 48 seconds more than the total time of Jesús Herrada.

General ranking

1. Jesus Herrada – 7 h 51 min 57s

2. Maxim Van Gils + 4″

3. Diego Ulissi + 6″

4. Mauri Vansevenant ++10″

5. Matteo Jorgenson + 10″

6. Alexey Lutsenko + 13″

7. Davide Formolo + 15″

8. Lennert Reins + 15″

9. Niklas Oak + 15″

10. Harold Tejada + 15″

69. Ivan Ramiro Sosa + 02:48

Given:

The Tour of Oman will continue today with the development of the third stage between Al Khobar – Jabal Hatt, where they will play a 151.8 km route.