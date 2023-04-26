Colombians residing in the United States can now process their digital ID – news

By appointment, compatriots can obtain their digital identity document at 11 US consulates, they must pay US$63.13.

At the Colombian consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Houston, Colombians residing in the United States can now process their digital ID.

The national registrar of Civil Status, Alexander Vega Rocha, activated last Monday in Miami the digital identification system for Colombians residing in that country. “This is how we solve the life of our compatriots in the American Union with something that is very important: saving time and resources,” said the official, who added that after the 11 consulates in the United States, they will arrive with the identity card digital service to 121 Colombian consulates around the world.

Colombians who are interested in processing their digital ID must approach, by appointment, the closest consulate to their place of residence and pay US$63,13. In these offices they will take the personal data, fingerprints, signature and photograph to, later, send the password of the document to the email. Once it is ready, the citizen must go back to the consulate to receive the physical version of the digital ID and activate it on their mobile device.

To date, in the United States, nearly 6,700 digital IDs have been processed through the installation of Integrated Service Stations (EIS), a technological tool through which this document is processed in each of the consulates.

Within the framework of the plan for mass use of the digital ID, the National Registry has trained officials from the Foreign Ministry and consulates in the management of said stations and in the digital activation of the new ID, with the aim of providing a comprehensive service to Colombians residing abroad.