Colombians seek alternatives to rising gasoline prices

Colombians are facing an economic challenge due to the constant increase in gasoline prices, which has led to a decrease in the purchase of this fuel. Faced with this situation, consumers are considering different alternatives to reduce fuel costs in their homes.

Since October of last year, fuel prices have increased by 38%, which has impacted the consumption habits of vehicle owners. According to a report in the newspaper La República, the president of the union of fuel distributors (Fendipetróleo), José Alberto Arias, affirms that this situation has caused a 7% decrease in the volume of gasoline purchased at service stations compared to the 4,677 million gallons sold throughout the year 2022. Of that amount, 2,332 million gallons corresponded to gasoline, while 2,344 million gallons were Acpm and biodiesel. Considering a population of approximately 51.6 million inhabitants in the country, per capita consumption amounted to 91 gallons.

The last increase, at the beginning of June, raised the average value per gallon of gasoline to 12,367 pesos, thus accumulating a significant increase. In addition, it is estimated that by the end of this year the price will rise another 3,200 pesos, reaching approximately 16,000 pesos.

Faced with this reality, the country’s president, Gustavo Petro, has raised the need to continue reducing domestic fuel consumption in order to reduce the costs generated by imports.

Julio César Vera, hydrocarbons expert and president of the Xua Energy Foundation, suggests several alternatives that citizens can consider in their daily lives to reduce their dependence on gasoline. These include the more rational use of the vehicle, be it walking, using the bicycle more or opting for public transport more frequently. In other words, private car use is gradually becoming a secondary option.

Vera also proposes other possibilities, such as sharing the car with other people (traveling in three or four), using alternative fuels such as natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas, and even switching to a new vehicle with a more efficient engine.

However, the fuel retail sector, represented by gasoline stations, has experienced a reduction in its profit margins, going from 9.3% to 7.4%, which poses an additional challenge for this union.

