Colombians seek to implement the “Bukele Model” of security

In the context of the upcoming regional elections in Colombia, which will take place on October 29, 2023, some of the candidates have referred to the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to export their security model and implement it in their own regions.

On the one hand, one of the candidates for mayor of Cali, Jorge Arizabaleta, assured that he would seek an approach to the Salvadoran President to adapt the security model. “You have to get advice from those who know, that’s why I will approach the Bukele government, to see what we can adapt here from its security model and that the bandits, thieves and hitmen have what they deserve,” were the words of the Colombian.

On the other hand, the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Camilo Quiroz, traveled to El Salvador to learn about the strategies, be able to implement them and thus eradicate insecurity and crime. Quiroz explained: «Valledupar hurts me and to protect it I am willing to cross borders. Insecurity is fought hand in hand with those who know, for this reason I thank the Government of Nayib Bukele and Mayor Mario Durán for opening the doors of San Salvador for me and for being willing to visit Valledupar to help us overcome this wave of violence and crime.”

It should be noted that through a Datexco survey for W Radio, 55% of Colombians responded that they would like a president like Nayib Bukele in their country. In the same survey, 67% of those surveyed affirm that they agree with the mega-prison that was built in El Salvador.