Colombians shone in the BMX European Cup

The Colombian bicicrocistas Mariana Pajón and Diego Arboleda left their mark in the recent edition of the BMX European Cup, held in Turkey. Both athletes, from the department of Antioquia, achieved outstanding performances that placed them at the top of the podium.

In the elite category, Mariana Pajón, recognized as one of the multiple Olympic medalists from Colombia, took the victory with an impeccable performance. The Antioquia bicyclist surpassed the Canadian Molly Simpson and her teammate, Gabriela Bolle, a native of Barranquilla, who occupied second and third place respectively.

The Colombian delegation also shone in the female junior category. Sharid Nicolle Fayad achieved second place in the competition, being beaten only by Dominika Manikova of Slovakia. In the third position was Sabina Kosarkova, representative of the Czech Republic.

For his part, in the male category, Diego Alejandro Arboleda established himself as champion. The talented bicycle rider from Antioquia left behind the Swiss Cédric Butti and Renaud Blanc, who occupied second and third place respectively.

The outstanding participation of Colombians in this international competition is a reason for celebration for the country, and also provides them with excellent preparation for the next World Cup to be held in the Netherlands on the 24th and 25th of this month. Likewise, this successful participation gives them confidence and motivation for the World Cup in Glasgow, scheduled for August.

