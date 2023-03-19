He ecommerce keep going growing and this is evidenced by the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (CCCE) in its “Performance Report for the third quarter of 2022”, stating that the value of online sales, compared to the same period in 2021, increased by 40, 1% and online sales transactions increased 18%.

This behavior has driven the success of the Colombian company CubiQ, who found a solution according to these times, through the development of robotics for the logistics sector that seeks to automate and digitize the entry and exit processes of the warehouses, currently achieving operations in Colombia and abroad with clients in the United States, Ecuador, Mexico and Spain.

The acceptance they have had in the sector is due to the fact that they simplify and automate processes in the logistics chain through a software and a hardware that currently allow small, medium and large companies to minimize the efforts to process the cargo, reduce time and reduce operating costs. The positioning of this company has been accelerated, it was created in 2018 and now registers an average growth of 200% year on year.

This successful venture was the challenge of two mechatronic engineers. One of them is Camilo García, its founder and CEO, an architect passionate about the creation of new technologies, programming and vision and artificial intelligence, who together with the company’s executive director, Felipe Uribe, tell more about this company, which is positioning the Colombian robotics on the radar of the logistics sector in the world.

“When visiting the warehouse of a friend who brought merchandise from China, we realized that all the cargo reception, measurement and weighing processes carried out by the operators were manual, repetitive and imprecise. In addition, the working conditions were not suitable for long working hours, warehouses with high temperatures and workers without motivation in their routine activities, generating a constant rotation of collaborators. We thought of looking for a solution so that any company would have the ability to automate the process of measurement, weighing, traceability and reading of package information. In this way, we managed to create devices that can measure oversized objects such as pallets; as well as dimensioning systems with conveyor belts capable of capturing the information of 3,600 packages per hour and with the option of adding sort of for the desired classification of the merchandise”, said Felipe Uribe.

This is how they apply state-of-the-art technology, generating efficient solutions to the logistics sector. Currently, the company processes more than 15 million packages a year, which represents 300 million dollars. This is possible with the 150 CubiQs they have in stable operation, generating operational efficiencies of around 80%.

Where is the benefit?

“It is a win-win formula, because companies make a smaller initial investment and recover it in a very short time as they reduce costs thanks to the efficiency that their operation will have. This was what caught the attention of the jury Shark Tank Colombiarecognizing that we are a company that is positively impacting the ecommercea sector that, according to the statistical portal Statista, from this year to 2024 will have a 31% growth in buyers online in the region, reaching more than 350 million users in Latin America alone”, adds Camilo García.

“Our ability to turn a need into a technological product for export seduced the ‘sharks’ of the reality, who are characterized by seeking among the participants a business model with international potential, conquering new markets; with qualified entrepreneurs, mastering the service or product they offer; generators of employment, contributing to the solidification of the economy and with a sustainable business model that generates profits from the second year of operation”, said the engineer.