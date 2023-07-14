Colombians will be able to stay in the US for three years while they legalize their immigration status

Starting last Friday, July 7, Colombians will be able to stay in the United States for up to three years while their immigration status is defined, as long as they have been eligible for the Family Reunification Program (FRP).

The program, which seeks to promote family unity and reduce irregular migration to the United States, was consolidated after the completion of the so-called ‘Title 42’, and seeks to grant humanitarian family reunification permits to Colombian citizens.

To be part of the initiative, the Colombian interested in applying must be “requested” by a relative who is a US citizen or permanent resident of that country. Here’s everything you need to know to apply to the program.

How to apply for the Family Reunification Program?

The application to the program begins when the petitioner -the US citizen or permanent resident- presents a Form I-130, known as ‘Petition for Alien Relative’, in the name of the Colombian family member who is eligible to receive a humanitarian permit for family reunification. .

The Department of Homeland Security of the United States (DHS, for its acronym in English), specified that in this way “the invited petitioner can then initiate the process by submitting an application on behalf of the beneficiary and eligible family members to be considered for advance travel authorization or ‘parole’ (parole permit).

Once the form is sent, the beneficiary -who must reside in Colombia- must wait for the formal invitation that will be sent by the Embassy, ​​along with Form I-134A (document of support person and declaration of support). financial).

According to the DHS, the permit will be granted on a discretionary basis, after evaluating each particular case. The approval of the same will depend on said agency, and it will be done as long as “urgent humanitarian reasons or a significant public benefit are demonstrated, as well as a demonstration that the beneficiary justifies a favorable exercise of discretion.”

Colombians who are eligible in the Family Reunification Program will receive a permit with which they can remain in the United States for up to three years while they wait for their immigrant visa. In turn, they will have the possibility to apply for employment authorization.

It may interest you: Colombian ambassador in Washington talks about the relationship with the United States: “There is a coincidence that the drug control policy has not worked”

“Likewise, after obtaining this visa, they may apply for permanent residence, according to the parameters established by the US authorities,” said the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Requirements and points to consider

Before applying to the Family Reunification Program, it is important that you check if you meet the following requirements:

Reside outside of the United States. Have a current and valid passport for international travel. Be the primary or derivative beneficiary of Form I-130. Not have an immigrant visa issued, at the time you receive the invitation.

It is also important to keep in mind that the category of Colombian relatives that a US citizen or resident can request varies depending on their status in the United States. According to a Univision review, this means that:

The Colombian relatives that a person who is a US citizen can request are:

Spouse. Child under 21 years old unmarried. Married child. Child over 21 years of age. Parents. Brother

While the Colombian relatives that a person who is a legal resident in the United States can request are:

Spouse (spouse). Unmarried children under 21 years of age. Unmarried child of any age.

Immigration lawyers consulted by the aforementioned news portal, specified that the approval time of Form I-130 will depend on the status of the petitioner (resident or citizen) and their relationship with the beneficiary.

“In some cases, the wait can be 60 months (according to the tool that measures processing times) or 42 months, if it is a request for a brother by a citizen,” Univisión noted.

The lawyers consulted by the news network also warned that in some cases the approval of the procedure will depend “on the nationality of the foreigner requested.” with Infobae

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

