Colombia's oil production grew by 4.02% in April

Colombia's oil production grew by 4.02% in April

Colombia’s oil production in April was 782,277 average barrels per day, 4.02% more than in the fourth month of last year, according to figures from the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) collected by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

“Oil production during April 2023 was 782,277 average barrels per day, higher than that registered in the same month of 2022 when it reached 752,079 average barrels per day,” the Ministry detailed in a statement.

If the April figure is compared with that of last March, daily oil production registered an increase of 1.39%, the information added.

This increase was driven by the production of the Indico, Caño Sur, Acacías and Cajúa fields, in the department of Goal (center); Andina, in Arauca (on the border with Venezuela), Acordionero, in Cesar (north) and Tigana, in Casanare (east).

“The annual average production, between April 2022 and the same month of 2023, was 771,278 barrels of oil per day, which represents an increase of 3.38% compared to what was registered for the previous year, when it reached 746,056 barrels,” added the Ministry.

On the other hand, according to ANH figures, Colombia’s average gas production in April was 1,028 million cubic feet per day (mcfd) and fell 6.54% compared to the same month in 2022, when it was 1,060 mcfd. .

“This behavior is due to a decrease in gas sold, mainly in the fields” of Cupiagua, Cupiagua Sur, Pauto Sur and Floreña in Casanare, as well as “due to major maintenance at the CPF plant in Floreña; Chuchupa, in La Guajira (north ); Gibraltar, in Boyacá (center) and Mamey, in Sucre (north).

“The annual production average between April 2022 and the same month of 2023 was 1,048 mcfd, which represents a decrease of 2.11% compared to the annual average registered for the previous year, which was 1,070 mcfd,” he added. information.

