Colombina obtains new certification

Colombina obtains new certification

Recently its Canning plant, where products are manufactured under the brands La Constancia, Amazon, Críos and Colombina brand milk desserts, obtained the Pioneer – Valle Carbon Neutral certification issued by the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca (CVC) and endorsed by Icontec.

This is recognition for his participation in the Organizational Carbon Neutral Valley Program and especially for his work in the implementation of strategies that seek to improve air quality; through the measurement, certification and formulation of management plans for greenhouse gas emissions as a measure to mitigate climate change in the region.

It is worth noting that this new achievement adds to the 3 certifications obtained by its confectionery plant in this same category and ratifies the company’s commitment to Ecological Balance issues, one of the priorities of its sustainability strategy.

