Colombo Industrie Tessili parades again with Federico Cina

Colombo Industrie Tessili, a historic company founded in 1962 in the province of Como, and the young designer Federico Cina have returned to collaborate on the occasion of the men’s fashion week, scheduled in the Milanese capital from 16 to 20 June 2023.

Federico Cina is a brand founded in 2019 with one great ambition: to become a leading brand in the world of tailoring by bringing sophisticated and elegant looks to the catwalk, which describe the romantic essence of Romagna history and culture. For this important appointment, Colombo Industrie Tessili and Federico Cina have combined their know-how to give life to a project of the highest level: a series of jacquard articles characterized by particular processes for a very strong visual impact. A unique show that walked the catwalk at the men’s Milan Fashion Week on June 17th.

Massimo Colombo, CEO of Colombo Industrie Tessili, comments: ”We are very happy to be able to collaborate again with Federico Cina as we greatly appreciate his philosophy based on two principles that are very dear to us: sustainability and craftsmanship. Supporting young designers is a mission we have been pursuing for many years and we are always happy to contribute with Colombo fabrics especially when it comes to a talented designer capable of creating something unique”.

Federico Cina, designer and founder of the homonymous brand, concludes: “I am very grateful to Colombo Industrie Tessili for the precious support it offers to young companies, giving them the opportunity to develop projects that combine craftsmanship and innovation”.