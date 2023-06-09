Colombo Industrie Tessili seals the bond with Pedü at Pitti Uomo

Colombo Textile Industries will be among the protagonists of the next edition of Pitti Man. The historic textile company from Como will take part in the Florentine event dedicated to menswear through its brand Project|62with a consolidated partnership, based on sustainability and innovation, with footwear Pedü – original.

Deeply linked to the Valtellina area, the Pedü are entirely handmade shoes, produced with eco-sustainable fabrics and materials whose roots lie in the tradition of these lands.

After the success of the first partnership last year, the two players have joined forces again to create an innovative and eco-friendly product, recovering waste fabrics, with an ergonomic and functional shape. On the inside of the shoe, instead, a fabric impregnated with graphene was used, designed in collaboration with Directa Plus which, by virtue of its characteristics, has made it possible to create an anti-odour, antibacterial product with thermal properties that make it possible to make the temperature uniform, guaranteeing heat diffusion with the texture of the fabric.

Once packaged, a finish was applied to the shoe, in an artisanal way by the company ArtDesign, able to make it more resistant to water and, at the same time, more captivating. Even the sole follows the concept of sustainability like the rest of the shoe. The original creation, also included in the selection of innovative start-ups in the Superstyling area, Arsenale Pavilion, will be presented at Pitti Uomo in Florence at the Pedü stand A/15.

“A perfect combination of charm, comfort and functionality that takes its cue from the ski world, revisited in a modern, innovative and “green” way” as Thomas Bardea, founder of the Pedü – original project explains.

The second step of the collaboration highlights how both protagonists have made innovation and upcycling a fundamental part of their growth path, oriented towards a sustainable and circular economy.

Massimo Colombo, CEO of Colombo Industrie Tessili, comments and concludes: ”We are very proud to return to work with Pedü – original whose know-how, combined with our expertise in fabric processing, has allowed us to give life to this important project. The prestigious stage at Pitti will give us the opportunity to further highlight our vocation for research and innovation which we have expressed in the evolution of the shoe itself. The insertion of the graphene lining, in its internal part, makes it particularly current and performing, suitable for various occasions of use, including sports. We have created a product that embodies important values: innovation, sustainability and a link with traditions”.