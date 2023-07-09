Home » Colombo was the protagonist in the closing ceremony of San Salvador 2023
Colombo was the protagonist in the closing ceremony of San Salvador 2023

The Salvadoran puppy Colombo was the protagonist in the closing ceremony of the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

The dog accompanied the Colombian delegation to the event, even with its own credential in which you can read “Colombo Salvador” in the name.

Colombo began visiting the Colombian delegation building in the Olympic Village, located at the University of El Salvador and immediately clicked with Patricia Chitiva, the delegation’s physiotherapist.

He continued to arrive day by day and thus he also gained the affection of Ciro Solano, the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, who is a lover of animals.

Finally, the Colombian delegation decided to adopt it, and they will take it with them to the country.

