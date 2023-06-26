“Colonel Dávila would have ordered polygraph tests against ex-nanny”

The sworn interview of Colonel Carlos Alberto Feria, head of Presidency Protection, lasted approximately TWO HOURS, before the Attorney General’s Office, where he stated that the orders to submit Marelbys Meza, ex-nanny of Laura Sarabia’s son, to a polygraph test They were given by Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila Torres, found dead in front of his residence in Teusaquillo on the night of June 9, in a case that, according to the prosecution, was a suicide.

The magazine “Semana” revealed important information about the appearance of Feria, who had to face the court for the case of Laura Sarabia, which has become one of the most serious scandals of the House of Nariño to date and that involved other politicians, such as the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.

Feria assured that when he found out about a million-dollar robbery at Sarabia’s house, he asked Colonel Dávila Torres, who at that time was the head of the Presidential Security Anticipation Office, to lead the investigations. At the time of receiving the news of the theft, from the head of the Sarabia security scheme, the colonel was with the former chief of staff at a work meeting in Villa de Leyva.

He assured that Dávila Torres ordered the Polygraph Office to submit the former babysitter Marelbys Meza to a polygraph test in January of this year, which was publicly denounced by the domestic before the media months later. According to a publication in “Semana”, from that moment on, two officials of the Sijín entered the conflict, who received orders to carry out the polygraph, for which they were cited by the accusing entity as key pieces to find out the truth behind this case.

“Marelbys was in the apartment until Saturday afternoon and it was the head of the security scheme who called Feria, who at that time was with Laura in Villa de Leyva, in a council of ministers. Feria calls Dávila to take the lead and he looks for those of the Sijín”, was part of the information provided by the Prosecutor’s Office to “Semana”.

During the statements, Feria insisted that the proceedings related to the polygraph test on Meza were carried out in accordance with the provisions of national laws and international protocols.

Even so, the accusing body has said that the interrogation to which the former employee of Sarabia was subjected was “outside national security” and the intention was to find clues to clarify the case of robbery at the residence of whoever was the most powerful woman in the House of Narino.

It was also learned that the other officials summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office to give statements on this fact were subjected to the same questions as Feria. The answers coincided: the orders to take Meza to the polygraph were given by Dávila Torres, who would also have received the reports with the results of said test.

Meza’s complaint

The scandal over the application of the polygraph to the former babysitter of Sarabia’s son arose after Marelbys Meza herself denounced the fact to the media. The maid reported that she was tested in a basement of the Casa de Nariño, by order of the former chief of staff.

In principle, the case was treated as torture against Meza, for which Sarabia was accused of a possible abuse of authority. Due to this fact, Sarabia was removed from the Government together with Armando Benedetti, who also came out peppered by the controversy.

It all starts with the theft of a large sum of money at Sarabia’s residence. At first there were doubts about the amount, since it was speculated that it was 150 million pesos derived from travel expenses of the Presidency. Later, it was the former official who assured that it was $4,000 in cash, but later, in an expansion of her statement, she reported that the stolen amount amounted to $7,000.