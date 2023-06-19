Colonel Feria, ready to testify for ‘shocks’ and use of a polygraph

ANTE the questions that have been raised about why President Petro’s head of protection, Colonel Carlos Feria, has not given his statement in the Prosecutor’s Office for the investigations that were opened for the use of the polygraph and the illegal ‘shots’, after After the then Chief of Staff, Laura Sarabia, denounced the loss of USD$4,000 from her house, in the last few hours the officer’s defense said that he is willing to appear.

“Colonel Feria Buitrago is completely willing to appear before the judicial authorities and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, as he has been doing up to now, to clarify any fact that is considered legally relevant,” said the officer’s defense in a statement.

It adds in the letter that “in the full exercise of the rights and powers that international instruments, the Constitution and the Law grant us, we will vehemently and vigorously defend their presumption of innocence, due process and all its fundamental guarantees.”

The lawyer Marlon Fernando Díaz Ortega told W Radio yesterday that “he (Colonel Feria) is very well, calm and attentive to the development and preparation of his defense.”

The lawyer added that Colonel Feria “is the head of the Presidential Protection Headquarters which, according to the administrative restructuring the previous year in Dapre, is one of the headquarters that are within that department and whose mission is to protect of the president, vice president and senior officials of the Presidency”.

Díaz Ortega explained that in the framework of the investigation into the death of Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila, “in order to give his testimony about that specific affection, Colonel Carlos Feria is summoned for next Tuesday at 9 am, before a prosecutor’s office where he will give their statements about those contacts prior to that day.”

Faced with the voices that have wondered why Colonel Feria has not appeared at the Prosecutor’s Office to testify for these events, the lawyer recalled that “he was not in the country, he was on official commission and returned yesterday (Saturday) and immediately left put, and how it was said, at the disposal of the judicial authorities and in this case of the Prosecutor’s Office “.

In the same way, the colonel’s defense added that “he has the disposition, but it must be understood that the summonses have been in a scenario that has to do with the facts that are being investigated, the death of Colonel Dávila and in another investigation that refers to credibility and reliability tests with the use of polygraph”.

The Prosecutor’s Office is advancing in the investigation into the ‘shocks’ to the communications of two former employees of the former Chief of Staff, after the then official reported the loss of USD$4,000 from her home: to a woman who did housework and to Marelbys Meza, who was her son’s babysitter. She also investigates the fact that police officers from the Casa de Nariño security service took the latter to the polygraph to ask her about that money.

The most recent investigation opened by the Prosecutor’s Office was for the death of Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila, who, as is known, appeared lifeless in his vehicle, in the Teusaquillo area of ​​Bogotá, in an apparent case of suicide.

Dávila was the head of the Anticipation Room, located in the National Tax building, a few meters from the presidential headquarters, where on the 13th floor there are communications interception equipment, in order to prevent eventual situations that could put in danger to the Head of State.

Reveal progress of investigations

The Prosecutor’s Office announced that this week “it will officially communicate the results of the investigation” into the death of Lieutenant Colonel Dávila, including the forensic report from Legal Medicine on whether it was indeed a suicide.

In recent days, the magazine Semana pointed out that a witness who, assured and requested anonymity, told him that Lieutenant Colonel Dávila told him details about what happened in the Sarabia case, among others that, supposedly, they were not USD$4,000 dollars. that were lost, but $3,000 million that, presumably, belonged to President Petro and that he gave to his then official to keep.

Given this, the head of state offered a negative response and said that “it is a slander to discredit his government.”

The witness, whom Semana cites, also said that Colonel Dávila was anguished because he feared that all the responsibility for the “shots” and the polygraph would fall on him, after apparently Colonel Feria gave him the orders to carry out these actions.

