Colonel Magro will go to Naples: «I am leaving an extraordinary province. Applications to become carabinieri in one year increased by 90% ».

TREVISO. The provincial commander of the carabinieri Gianfilippo Magro leaves the Marca, from 12 September he will take up the post of chief of staff of the Campania Carabinieri legion, in Naples. The colonel will arrive in his place at the helm of the provincial weapon Massimo Ribaudocoming from the general command of the carabinieri.

“The Marca affects the development of the whole country, it deserves the utmost attention from all the police forces,” said Magro. “In this province I have seen how important the collaboration from law enforcement and institutions is.”

The most important operations? «Those scored against the ATM band. We hit groups operating throughout northern Italy, creating a lot of social alarm. After those arrests, the phenomenon never occurred again, ”said Magro. And again the management of the pandemic, the arrest of the hug band, the work against youth and gender violence.

«Citizens are very close to the weapon and the fact that from 2020 and 2021 they are in the Marca testifies to this increased by 90% applications to become carabinieri », Magro concluded.