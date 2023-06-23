Colonel Montaño, new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police

It comes from the subcommand of the Metropolitan Police of Montería.

The official presentation of the Colonel Yasid Alberto Montaño Granados as the new commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police in replacement of the also crownl Adriana Paz, who left office several weeks ago to serve in the National Directorate in Bogotá.

The officer, who has 25 years in the institution, arrives at the capital of the department of Magdalena from the sub-command of the Metropolitan Police of Montería.

Colonel Montano He arrives with the willingness to work to achieve security and tranquility in the jurisdiction that has been affected by crime and delinquency.

