Colonel under investigation ‘abuses 10-year-old son’ – News

He is accused of threats and persecutory acts against his 10-year-old son, whom he allegedly subjected to repeated abuse, especially psychological.


Mistreatment that the separated wife claims has also been committed against her and her family. The man, a colonel of the carabinieri, is being investigated by the Salerno prosecutor’s office, in whose province the events allegedly took place.


In the complaint presented by his ex-wife, assisted by the lawyer Michele Sarno, many serious and alleged abuses are reported that the officer allegedly committed on his son, who is also suffering from a serious pathology. In one case, according to the lawsuit, the child would have been stripped to prevent him from returning to his mother, in another case he was forced to watch horror films, even though he was terrified of them. There are also reports of incidents in which the child was allegedly insulted, forced to sleep in the dark and subjected to other ill-treatment.


In this behavior the man would have been backed up on several occasions by his mother, the child’s grandmother, who would have helped to harass the child.


Also according to the complaint, the officer would also have become the protagonist of “physical and psychological violence” against his ex-wife and her relatives, forced to change their lifestyle due to the anxiety and fear caused by this situation .

