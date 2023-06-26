color, joy and culture – Diario La Hora

Tradition. There are several characters that are part of these festivities. (Photo: Municipality of Mocha)

It is around 10 in the morning, neighbors, friends and collaborators arrive at the center of Mocha to leave their ‘jochas’are gifts or collaborations that people make for the preparation of food in the popular festivals

Mellocos, potatoes, peanuts, broad beans and more grains are what the citizens contribute to share, thus beginning the day of celebration of the Octaves of Mochaan ancient party.

Men, women and children come to help prepare the ‘cariucho’ a dish of ancestral gastronomy that is shared in this party and that is prepared in the giant bronze pans.

while they prepare the ‘cariucho’the protagonists of the party prepare the route of the delegations and the traditional takeover of the square.

Colorful

The bustle and joy is lit to the rhythm of the town band, the bass drum and the pingullo, because if there is something that characterizes this fiesta it is irreverence, since there is no standard or rule that must be followed.

People dance with the town bandwith the pingullero or simply singing. The outfit It does not have a guideline either, the participants only choose who they are going to represent or who they will dress up as.

“This party is about some kind of satire to the everyday lifeto the problems, to the authorities, to the situations that have been generated throughout the history of the locality”, as recognized by Hilary Jarrinshe represented this year the captainthe main character of the party and who should organize every detail.

Decked out with countless disguisesdresses, masks and more outfits the participants of the Eighth They are concentrated in the sector to walk the streets until they arrive in front of the mocha churchwhere the takeover of the square takes place.

There the participants dance, dance, talk, expose the reason for their clothing. There are crazy cows, electricians, guarichas, devils, cuckoos, crazy hairdressers and more characters accompany the captain who offers the traditional ‘remove shame’

A celebration steeped in history

Luis Noe Mayorgadoctor and writer, stated that this festivity is a sample of the traditions that all the peoples keep, but that unfortunately they let die.

“It is essential that citizens do not forget their traditionstheir traditions where they are. Only that knowledge allows freedom, ”he said. (FCT)

