Executive summary:On October 27, General Secretary Xi Jinping led the new members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to Yan’an to visit the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, look back at the magnificent history, relive the glorious years, make a clear declaration and issue a new call.

The towering pagoda mountain, rolling along the river.

CCTV News uses 4K film-level technology to restore and color the Yan’an News documentary image. Together with CCTV News, we are recording the history of the Party in video middle school.

