Colorados Sporting Club fell by a landslide – Diario La Hora

GAME. Colorados SC was thrashed at home.

The players of Colorados Sporting Club they did not enforce the local condition and lost by a landslide (1 – 5) against the team Concordia Sporting Club.

The commitment was valid for the tenth date of the second category championship and it was held today, Sunday June 18, at the Etho Vega Olympic Stadium.

From the beginning it was noted that the two groups came out to propose their respective approaches and quickly emerged danger plays in the goals.

The ‘colorados’ opened the scoring at minute 4 through Darwin ‘the shrapnel’ Caicedo, but the celebration did not last long because seconds later the player Wilmer Saguay He put the tie for the concordenses.

Subsequently, the locals tried to reconsider, but they made several mistakes who were taken advantage of by the rivals and closed the first half with three goals.

Complement

In the second stage the colorados they tried to be more offensive. However, the Concordia Sporting Club team took advantage of all the opportunities and ended up thrashing 5-1. (JD)

THE DATA

The concordenses add 23 points and are located in second place in the table.

